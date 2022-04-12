Home>>
President Xi's visit to Hainan in 2013
(People's Daily App) 09:25, April 12, 2022
President Xi Jinping has inspected South China's Hainan Province three times since 2013. In April 2013 he talked to farmers and fishermen. Here's a video of that visit.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Huang Jingjing; Video source: CCTV)
