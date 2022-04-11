Xi inspects south China's Hainan Province

Xinhua) 13:09, April 11, 2022

SANYA, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Sunday inspected the city of Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

During the inspection, Xi visited a seed laboratory to learn about seed industry innovation, and a research institute of the Ocean University of China to learn about the development of marine science and technology.

