Home>>
President Xi cites Gu Ailing at awarding ceremony
(People's Daily App) 10:25, April 11, 2022
"I know Gu Ailing loves to eat Chinese pies," President Xi Jinping said when addressing at a grand gathering to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
The remark prompted cheerful laughter and applause from the audience.
Also known as Eileen Gu, the freestyle skier won two gold medals and one silver at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Story: Splendid Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games for all, including gourmets
- Xiplomacy: Xi's security vision helps build a world of lasting peace
- Xi Focus-Closeup: Splendid Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games for all, including gourmets
- Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Paralympics
- Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics review and awards ceremony held
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.