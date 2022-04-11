President Xi cites Gu Ailing at awarding ceremony

(People's Daily App) 10:25, April 11, 2022

"I know Gu Ailing loves to eat Chinese pies," President Xi Jinping said when addressing at a grand gathering to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The remark prompted cheerful laughter and applause from the audience.

Also known as Eileen Gu, the freestyle skier won two gold medals and one silver at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

