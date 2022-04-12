President Xi's visit to Hainan in 2018

(People's Daily App) 09:36, April 12, 2022

President Xi Jinping unveiled China's plan to build Hainan Island into a pilot international free trade zone on April 13, 2018. During his inspection tour in 2018, he talked with villagers and agricultural experts. He also watched an exhibition on Hainan's progress over the past three decades. Here's a video of that visit.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Lou Qinqing; Video source: CCTV)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)