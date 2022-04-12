Xi inspects Wuzhishan in Hainan

Xinhua) 15:23, April 12, 2022

HAIKOU, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected the city of Wuzhishan in Hainan Province.

Xi visited a section of a tropical rainforest national park and a village to learn about efforts to protect the environment and biodiversity, as well as the alignment of rural revitalization with the achievements in poverty alleviation.

