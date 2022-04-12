Home>>
Xi inspects Wuzhishan in Hainan
(Xinhua) 15:23, April 12, 2022
HAIKOU, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected the city of Wuzhishan in Hainan Province.
Xi visited a section of a tropical rainforest national park and a village to learn about efforts to protect the environment and biodiversity, as well as the alignment of rural revitalization with the achievements in poverty alleviation.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- President Xi's visit to Hainan in 2018
- President Xi's visit to Hainan in 2013
- China presents world with streamlined, safe and splendid Olympic Games: President Xi Jinping
- “We have felt personally the significance of building a community with a shared future for mankind”: Vice President of Laos National Assembly
- Breathtaking Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in a snapshot
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.