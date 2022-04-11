Breathtaking Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in a snapshot

People's Daily Online) 15:54, April 11, 2022

The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park on south China’s island province of Hainan boasts the most concentrated, best preserved and largest contiguous tropical rainforests in the country.

The park covers nine cities and counties, with a total area of 4,269 square kilometers, or about one-seventh of Hainan Island’s total land area. More than 95 percent of the park is virgin forest. With its rich biodiversity, the park is an important part of the world’s tropical rainforest habitats.

Being one of 34 global biodiversity hotspots, the park includes the only habitat for Hainan gibbons, the world’s most critically endangered primates. It is considered a treasure house of tropical biodiversity and genetic resources. The park is home to 3,653 species of wild vascular plants, accounting for 11.7 percent of the total number of such plants in China, according to preliminary statistical analysis.

