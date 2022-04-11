Haikou duty-free shopping complex under construction

Xinhua) 09:29, April 11, 2022

People work at the construction site of Haikou duty-free shopping complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2022. With a total construction area of about 926,000 square meters, the Haikou duty-free shopping complex project is expected to be officially put into use this year. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Aerial photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows the construction site of Haikou duty-free shopping complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. With a total construction area of about 926,000 square meters, the Haikou duty-free shopping complex project is expected to be officially put into use this year. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A man works at the construction site of Haikou duty-free shopping complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2022. With a total construction area of about 926,000 square meters, the Haikou duty-free shopping complex project is expected to be officially put into use this year. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Aerial photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows the construction site of Haikou duty-free shopping complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. With a total construction area of about 926,000 square meters, the Haikou duty-free shopping complex project is expected to be officially put into use this year. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows the construction site of Haikou duty-free shopping complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. With a total construction area of about 926,000 square meters, the Haikou duty-free shopping complex project is expected to be officially put into use this year. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)