Farmers embrace bumper harvest in Hainan

Xinhua) 14:27, March 29, 2022

Workers harvest sweet potatoes in the fields of Wenchang City in south China's Hainan Provinceon March 26, 2022. The harvest season has started in Wenchang City in Hainan as farmers are busy picking and packing chestnuts, sweet potatoes, and pineapples. Fieldsacross the cityare already a hive of activity. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

