China's Hainan sees foreign trade climb 72.4 pct in Jan-Feb

Xinhua) 09:36, March 16, 2022

HAIKOU, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's southern island province of Hainan saw its foreign trade grow 72.4 percent to a total of over 28 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months of 2022, according to data from Haikou Customs.

The province's foreign trade growth rate ranked second in China during the period. Of the total, Hainan's imports rose 68.9 percent year on year to about 21 billion yuan, the growth rate of which ranked top in the country.

The trade volume between the province and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership member states hit approximately 8.9 billion yuan, a 61.3 percent year-on-year increase, which accounted for 31.9 percent of the province's total imports and exports.

