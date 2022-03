We Are China

A look at local fruit market in Haikou, Hainan

Xinhua) 09:05, March 09, 2022

A customer selects fruits at a local market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

A vendor processes coconuts at a local market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Customers select custard apples at a local market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

A vendor arranges fruits at a local market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Customers select jackfruits at a local market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

A vendor waits for customers at her stall of a local market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

