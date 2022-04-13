Home>>
Fishermen of south China's Hainan greet late spring season with bountiful catch
(People's Daily Online) 16:24, April 13, 2022
The late spring is a season for fishermen to make the most of the sunshine in Qionghai city, south China's Hainan Province. Local fishermen have been busy fishing on the high seas, boasting a bountiful catch upon coming back ashore on their boats every morning. (Photo/Meng Zhongde)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Newborn rare gibbon spotted in Hainan national park
- Hainan's Maona Village promotes rural tourism to increase locals' incomes, expedite rural revitalization
- Xi stresses boosting national park development in Hainan
- Xi inspects Wuzhishan in Hainan
- Breathtaking Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in a snapshot
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.