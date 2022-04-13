Fishermen of south China's Hainan greet late spring season with bountiful catch

People's Daily Online) 16:24, April 13, 2022

The late spring is a season for fishermen to make the most of the sunshine in Qionghai city, south China's Hainan Province. Local fishermen have been busy fishing on the high seas, boasting a bountiful catch upon coming back ashore on their boats every morning. (Photo/Meng Zhongde)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)