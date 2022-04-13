Hainan's Maona Village promotes rural tourism to increase locals' incomes, expedite rural revitalization

Xinhua) 09:55, April 13, 2022

Villagers walk to a garden to pick tea leaves in Maona Village of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2022. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A villager arranges tea leaves in Maona Village of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2022. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A visitor views Li ethnic brocade works at Hainan Provincial Museum of Nationalities in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 8, 2022. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows a view of Maona Village in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A villager picks tea leaves at a garden in Maona Village of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2022. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Villagers wave Li ethnic brocade in Maona Village of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 9, 2022. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows Li ethnic brocade works in Maona Village of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows a view of Maona Village in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows a view of Maona Village in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Villagers chat at a store selling Li ethnic brocade works in Maona Village of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 7, 2022. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Villagers process tea leaves at a tea workshop in Maona Village of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2022. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A villager processes tea leaves at a tea workshop in Maona Village of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2022. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A villager picks tea leaves at a garden in Maona Village of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2022. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Villagers process tea leaves at a tea workshop in Maona Village of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2022. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows a view of Maona Village in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo shows a warehouse storing seeds and fertilizers in Maona Village of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2022. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A villager picks tea leaves at a garden in Maona Village of Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2022. In recent years, Maona Village has been promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents and expedite rural revitalization by combining its tourism with the Li ethnic minority culture and tea culture. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)