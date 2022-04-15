Home>>
Four years on, Hainan presents new image
(People's Daily App) 08:58, April 15, 2022
When President Xi Jinping visited Hainan this year, he stressed the importance for China in building a Chinese free trade port with global influence. The island province presents a fresh image for the country's opening-up to the world.
Four years ago, Xi delivered a speech celebrating the 30th anniversary of the founding of Hainan Province, in which he announced the opening of the Hainan Special Economic Zone.
(Produced by Sun Tianren, Chen Rui, Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)
