Four years on, Hainan presents new image

(People's Daily App) 08:58, April 15, 2022

When President Xi Jinping visited Hainan this year, he stressed the importance for China in building a Chinese free trade port with global influence. The island province presents a fresh image for the country's opening-up to the world.

Four years ago, Xi delivered a speech celebrating the 30th anniversary of the founding of Hainan Province, in which he announced the opening of the Hainan Special Economic Zone.

