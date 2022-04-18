We Are China

Landscape of Boao in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 16:21, April 18, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows the view of Liuke Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows the view of Nanqiang Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows the view of Liuke Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows the view of Shamei Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows the view of Liuke Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows the view of Liuke Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows the venue of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows the view of Liuke Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows the view of Liuke Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows the view of Nanqiang Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows the view of Shamei Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows the view of Shamei Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows the venue of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows the view of Shamei Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows the view of Liuke Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows the view of Nanqiang Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows the view of Shamei Village in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference this Spring in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)