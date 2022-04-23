2022 BFA annual conference concludes
Li Baodong (R), secretary general of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), speaks at the closing press conference of the 2022 BFA annual conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 22, 2022. The three-day 2022 BFA annual conference concluded here on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Li Baodong, secretary general of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), speaks at the closing press conference of the 2022 BFA annual conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 22, 2022. The three-day 2022 BFA annual conference concluded here on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
The closing press conference of the 2022 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference is held in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 22, 2022. The three-day 2022 BFA annual conference concluded here on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
