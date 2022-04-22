Past and present: Over two decades of transformation in south China's Boao
The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022 was opened on April 20 in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan.
In 2001, Boao was designated to become the place where the Boao Forum for Asia annual conferences would be held. After more than 20 years of development, the small township has turned into a beautiful place with rows of small Nanyang-style buildings. The roads in Boao are wide and flat, with the modern road network in the locality providing convenience for locals and visitors alike.
Nowadays, Boao is at the vanguard of economic development in Qionghai city, attracting a larger number of key projects compared with other zones in the city, as well as benefiting from the most vibrant and largest volume of tourism activity in the city.
Photos
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.