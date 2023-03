Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 to be held in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 11:05, March 27, 2023

Staff members make preparation at a venue for a subforum of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 24, 2023. The BFA will hold its annual conference from March 28 to 31 in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan.

A staff member works at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) International Conference Center in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 24, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) International Conference Center in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

Posters for the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 are seen in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2023.

A staff member hangs posters for the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 23, 2023.

