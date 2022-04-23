Commentary: Global Security Initiative offers China's solution to global security dilemmas

14:17, April 23, 2022 By Han Bing, Zhang Yisheng

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, on April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday proposed a Global Security Initiative to promote security for all in the globe while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.

The initiative is another global public good provided by China, injecting confidence and impetus into safeguarding and realizing global security, demonstrating China's commitment as a major country to upholding world peace and stability as well as to practicing fairness and justice.

In today's world, the prevailing trend of peace and development is facing serious challenges in the shadow of a once-in-a-century pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine military conflict. The competition among great powers is deeply affecting the whole world, with growing threats posed by hegemony and increasing deficits in peace, security, trust and governance.

Great visions are urgently needed in this turbulent and fluid world, as changes of the world, of the times and of history are unfolding in ways never seen before.

Photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) International Conference Center in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Xi proposed the Global Security Initiative with the future of all humanity in mind, which champions the commitment in six areas:

-- Stay committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work together to maintain world peace and security;

-- Stay committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, uphold non-interference in internal affairs, and respect the independent choices of development paths and social systems made by people in different countries;

-- Stay committed to abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, reject the Cold War mentality, oppose unilateralism, and say no to group politics and bloc confrontation;

-- Stay committed to taking the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously, uphold the principle of indivisible security, build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the pursuit of one's own security at the cost of others' security;

-- Stay committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises, reject double standards, and oppose the wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction;

-- Stay committed to maintaining security in both traditional and non-traditional domains, and work together on regional disputes and global challenges such as terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity.

The initiative embodies China's wisdom to address both symptoms and root causes, setting out the core concept, fundamental guidelines, important principles, long-term goals and feasible approach of upholding and achieving global security. With the macro thinking of top-level design and the micro perspective of solving practical problems, the initiative focuses on both real problems bearing on the security of mankind and a sustainable way to world peace.

Liu Qing, vice president of the China Institute of International Studies, said the initiative put forward by Xi systematically explains China's solutions to global security dilemmas, and demonstrates Xi's wisdom as the leader of a major country.

The initiative upholds true multilateralism, which is about having international affairs addressed through consultation and the future of the world decided by everyone working together.

The Global Security Initiative, featuring true multilateralism, has been widely recognized by the international community.

A woman walks past the United Nations headquarters in New York, the United States, Sept. 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Bambang Suryono, chairman of the Indonesian think tank Asia Innovation Study Center, said unlike some Western countries' unbalanced pursuit of their own security, China's Global Security Initiative seeks common security and is conducive to building an international order based on mutual respect, equality and mutual trust.

Shakeel Ramay, chief executive officer of Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development, said if the world wants to build a new security framework that is fairer and more equitable, it should act on the Global Security Initiative.

The initiative bears witness to China's capacity to match its actions to its words.

The initiative is open to the world and welcomes the participation of all countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday, adding that China, as the country that put forward this major initiative, will also take earnest actions in its implementation.

"We are ready to work through the UN and bilateral and multilateral channels to have in-depth exchange of views with all parties on the initiative so that we can inspire each other, pool global synergy, follow through on the initiative," Wang said.

Over the years, China has always acted as the bulwark of safeguarding peace and stability as well as promoting solidarity and cooperation.

A handover ceremony of a batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccine is held at Noor Khan Air Base near Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Tian)

China's actions and contributions to fulfilling its responsibilities as a major country are notable around the world, from calling for the political settlement of regional hotspot issues to participating in international peacekeeping operations, and from its all-out efforts to help other countries fight against COVID-19 to actively dealing with climate change, as well as from upholding the principle of pursuing the greater good and shared interests to honoring the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and from promoting the common values of mankind to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

"China will unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development, and always be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order," Xi said at the Boao Forum.

Xi noted that as long as we join hands and never slacken in efforts, we will be able to build great synergy through win-win cooperation, overcome the various challenges along the way, and usher in a brighter and better future for humanity.

