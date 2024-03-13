Asia and the world: Common challenges, shared responsibilities

By Xu Zheqi, Zhan Huilan, Di Jingyuan, Yang Wanchen (People's Daily App) 15:29, March 13, 2024

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 will be held from March 26 to 29 in Boao, South China's Hainan Province. With the theme "Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities," this year's event will focus on how the international community can work together to deal with challenges and shoulder responsibilities. Here's the official trailer for this year's event.

