Forum held in Hainan to boost cooperation among Chinese entrepreneurs

Xinhua) 08:45, December 05, 2023

BOAO, Hainan, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The main forum of the 2023 Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs took place on Monday in Boao, a coastal town in south China's Hainan Province, with participants focusing on new productivity and new growth drivers.

The new productivity, characterized by high-tech applications and supported by nascent industries and novel formats, is in line with the requirements of high-quality development, said Lyu Yansong, editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency.

Xinhua is willing to collaborate with entrepreneurs and people from all walks of life to shoulder the responsibility of promoting high-quality development and making substantial contributions to advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

Hainan will offer more opportunities and better services for entrepreneurs choosing Hainan for their investments and business endeavors, said Liu Xiaoming, governor of Hainan.

Since its establishment in 2016, the Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs has convened seven times. This year's forum is jointly hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the People's Government of Hainan Province, and the China Council for Brand Development.

