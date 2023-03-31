Roundtable on Financial Infrastructure and Services in Digital Era held during Boao Forum

Xinhua) 16:11, March 31, 2023

The Roundtable on Financial Infrastructure and Services in the Digital Era is held during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Zhou Xiaochuan, vice chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), speaks at the Roundtable on Financial Infrastructure and Services in the Digital Era during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

The Roundtable on Financial Infrastructure and Services in the Digital Era is held during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

