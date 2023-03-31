In pics: opening ceremony of Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023

March 31, 2023

This photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Li Baodong, secretary general of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Prime Minister of Cote d'Ivoire Patrick Achi delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Ban Ki-moon, chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) and former United Nations secretary-general, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Andrew Forrest, executive chairman and founder of Fortescue Metals Group, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

