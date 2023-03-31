Foreign leaders urge joint efforts to address global challenges at opening ceremony of Boao Forum for Asia

BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Five foreign leaders on Thursday called on all countries to stick to solidarity and cooperation to jointly meet global challenges and promote world economic growth, while delivering speeches at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.

The following are the highlights of their remarks.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong:

China is one of the biggest economies in the world. Its consumer market is huge and expanding. Its technology is advancing rapidly. Its work force is increasingly skilled.

We welcome China's commitment to continue opening up its economy, and to continue supporting multilateralism and regional cooperation, and we look forward to all parties contributing more actively to regional and global development and prosperity, to benefit Asia and the world.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez:

We all believe in a strong transparent and rule-based multilateral system as a framework for discussing global challenges. No global problem can be solved unilaterally.

Europe and Asia must join forces to tackle global challenges and promote economic development worldwide. We have to take every opportunity to promote dialogue and cooperation for our own sake and for the wellbeing of our future generations. China and Asia are known for their can-do spirit and there's so much we can do together.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim:

In the light of this, we should work closely together in a spirit of cooperation and solidarity, striving towards reducing inequality, promoting social justice and enhancing standards of living for all.

Translating of the ideas of the practical reality, solidarity and cooperation is best exemplified in the realization of the Belt and Road Initiative. With a pandemic behind us, we should try to gain or regain its momentum.

Prime Minister of Cote d'Ivoire Patrick Achi:

This forum is therefore more important today than ever not only for Asia, but also for Africa, a continent of the dawn of humanity. Africa aspires for prosperity and modernity. However, current challenges are enormous.

I want to seize this opportunity to address these challenges because I believe that resolutions reached through cooperation and solidarity between nations are closely linked with the future of Africa and even all humanity.

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva:

Cooperation has already transformed the global economy by deepening trade integration -- which has boosted incomes and living standards across the world.

Over the past 40 years, the world economy has tripled in size, with emerging and developing countries quadrupling in size -- making them the biggest beneficiaries.

Likewise, for countries all across Asia, trade integration has been a key ingredient of strong GDP growth for many decades.

How can policymakers navigate this time of uncertainty?

This year's Boao Forum offers an answer: through cooperation and solidarity, the twin beacons of light we can rely on to guide us through the challenges that lay ahead.

Despite all the forces of fragmentation, we know we are stronger together.

Together, we spread a guiding light far and wide. Together, we can navigate the rough waters to reach a safe harbor. Together, we are wealthier and more secure.

