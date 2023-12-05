Home>>
2023 Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs held in Hainan
(Xinhua) 08:22, December 05, 2023
This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2023 shows the main forum of the 2023 Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs held in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2023 shows the main forum of the 2023 Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs held in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nigerian entrepreneur living her dream in Hainan
- Roundtable on Financial Infrastructure and Services in Digital Era held during Boao Forum
- Boao forum delegates call for renewed action, cooperation to meet challenges
- Foreign leaders urge joint efforts to address global challenges at opening ceremony of Boao Forum for Asia
- In pics: opening ceremony of Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023
- Boao forum participants call for cooperation in South China Sea
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.