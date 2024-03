We Are China

Media center of Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 opens

Ecns.cn) 15:03, March 26, 2024

Journalists enter the media center of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 will be held from March 26 to 29 in Boao. A total of 5,000 people, including nearly 1,200 registered media journalists will take part in this year's meeting.

A journalist takes photos of the information desk of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Journalists work at the media center of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2024.

Journalists work at the media center of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2024.

Journalists work at the media center of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2024.

Journalists work at the media center of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2024.

