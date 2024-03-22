Foreign journalists impressed by Jiangsu’s development during media exchange event

Global Times) 13:40, March 22, 2024

Foreign journalists attend the launch ceremony of Travelogue of China in Wuxi, East China’s Jiangsu Province on March 21, 2024. Photo: Courtesy of Global Times Online

Many foreign journalists said on Thursday that they were impressed by the rich history, natural beauty, as well as prosperity in East China’s Jiangsu Province, as they visited the province as part of “Travelogue of China,” a media exchange program.

"I searched for Jiangsu on the internet, but while being here, I even like it better,” Aastha Gobin, a senior news editor and presenter from Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation, told the Global Times on Thursday. "This water town nestled along the Yangtze River shows not only breathtaking scenery and rich history but also remarkable achievements of infrastructure development."

Gobin said that Jiangsu's prosperity, marked by robust international exchanges and diverse economic partnerships, is now recognized not only within China but also worldwide. "Today, it serves as a shining example of successful collaboration, with foreign countries partnering with local industries to enhance mutual growth and set new standards for excellence," she said.

Gobin is one of the 33 journalists from 32 countries and regions who participated in the "Travelogue of China" program, which kicked off in Wuxi, Jiangsu. The event was guided by the Cyberspace Administration of China's Bureau of Internet Communication and jointly hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association and Global Times Online.

"Though mountains and seas may separate us, unity fosters harmony. Hosting this exchange program will strongly promote communication and cooperation between domestic and foreign media, enabling the world to better understand China, Jiangsu, and Wuxi, injecting new momentum into Wuxi's urban international development," Huang Weigong, deputy secretary-general of the municipal committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Wuxi and director of the Policy Research Office of CPC Wuxi Municipal Committee, said in the welcome address.

"We look forward to all media journalists making full use of this opportunity to witness the real China, capturing their observations, experiences, and feelings with their lenses and pens. This will enable them to present a comprehensive, objective, three-dimensional, and vivid China to their own people and even to people worldwide," said Wu Hailong, president of the China Public Diplomacy Association.

"We hope our friends from different media agencies, can experience the strength of the infrastructure giant while visiting the industrial parks and capture the threads of heritage and explore the stories behind them while walking in natural scenic areas and historical sites," said Shan Chengbiao, general manager of Global Times Online.

"Travelogue of China" Jiangsu tour starts from Wuxi, and lasts for six days. Foreign media journalists will engage in various activities, including visits, exchanges, and interactive experiences, exploring Wuxi, Taizhou, Changshu and other areas. They will immerse themselves in scenic spots, experiencing the blend of tradition and modernity and the vibrancy of China's economic development.

