Shanghai's fair commercial trial system offers a sense of security

(People's Daily App) 15:22, January 16, 2024

Andreas Reinhard Guip, a German currently employed by an Italian company in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province in east China, oversees the Asia-Pacific business. Over nearly 20 years in China, Andreas has dedicated 12 years to working in Shanghai's Qingpu District. To facilitate the growth of his business, Andreas actively engaged in legal publicity and trial tours organized by the Shanghai Qingpu District People's Court. He also conducted consultations and seminars on pertinent matters to gain a deeper understanding of the Chinese legal system. During this period, Andreas witnessed the professionalism of Chinese judges and developed a keen interest in China's justice system.

(Video source: Xinmin Evening News)

