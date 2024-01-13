China examines over 3,000 regulations in 2023 to consolidate legal framework

Xinhua) 10:08, January 13, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has seen progress in addressing prominent problems in regulations, such as violations of higher-level legislation, ensuring unity in the country's rule of law, the Ministry of Justice said on Friday.

Last year, the ministry examined 3,021 sets of regulations which include 1,967 local regulations, 873 local government regulations and 181 departmental regulations.

It has also received 46 review proposals from citizens and successfully processed 44 of them.

Since the start of 2023, the ministry has preliminarily identified and addressed inconsistencies in 75 regulations with higher-level laws, and made corrections to 23 regulations.

The ministry has also instructed five departments to repeal or modify provisions that include unreasonable fines in six regulations.

