China's patriotic education law to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024

Xinhua) 09:32, January 01, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- With the newly-adopted patriotic education law to come into force on Jan. 1, 2024, China's patriotic education will secure enhanced development.

Patriotic education covers areas such as ideology and politics, history and culture, national symbols, the beauty of the motherland, Constitution and the law, national unity and ethnic solidarity, national security and defense, and the deeds of heroes and role models, according to the legislation.

Stipulating that patriotic education should be aimed for all citizens, it highlights patriotic education for youngsters and children in schools and at home.

The legislation requires that all types of resources should be fully utilized to carry out patriotic education, including resources related to the heritage of the Communist Party of China, cultural relics, patriotic education bases, and diverse cultural venues.

