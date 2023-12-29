We Are China

China amends criminal law

Xinhua) 15:40, December 29, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Friday voted to adopt the Amendment XII to the Criminal Law.

The amendment stipulates harsher punishment for bribery.

It will take effect on March 1, 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)