China amends criminal law
(Xinhua) 15:40, December 29, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Friday voted to adopt the Amendment XII to the Criminal Law.
The amendment stipulates harsher punishment for bribery.
It will take effect on March 1, 2024.
