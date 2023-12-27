1,319 regulations filed with China's top legislature for review in 2023

Xinhua) 14:39, December 27, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,319 regulations and judicial interpretations were filed with China's top legislature for recording and review in the past year.

The figure was made public during an ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee. The Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee on Tuesday submitted a report on its recording and review work in 2023 to the session for deliberation.

Recording and review are powers granted by the Constitution and the law to the NPC Standing Committee to ensure that administrative regulations, supervisory regulations, local regulations and judicial interpretations align with the Constitution and national laws.

In 2023, the Legislative Affairs Commission launched special aggregate reviews of normative documents related to the protection of the Yellow River and the ecological conservation of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau to facilitate the implementation of newly passed laws that are relevant.

The commission also received 2,827 review suggestions from citizens and organizations in 2023, said the report.

