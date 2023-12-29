Home>>
China amends charity law
(Xinhua) 15:39, December 29, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt an amendment to the Charity Law.
The amended law, passed at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will take effect on Sept. 5, 2024.
