We Are China

China amends charity law

Xinhua) 15:39, December 29, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt an amendment to the Charity Law.

The amended law, passed at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will take effect on Sept. 5, 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)