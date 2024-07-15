American professor sings out his China stories

People's Daily Online) 11:31, July 15, 2024

"The People's Republic of China is the place I want to be..."

Mark Levine, an American professor at Minzu University of China, has been a teacher in China for 19 years. Through his travels, he has covered thousands of miles across the country. He has not only gained precious bonds with students and colleagues but also witnessed the progress of Chinese modernization through the implementation of major reform and opening-up measures.

Diversity spurs interaction among civilizations, which in turn promotes mutual learning and their further development. In 2014, Levine received the Chinese Government Friendship Award, the highest honor available to foreign experts in China.

Seeking common ground while embracing differences, and pursuing unity while respecting diversity, Levine is composing an ode to China and singing out his China stories.

