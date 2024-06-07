International media tour engages in straw weaving crafts in Shandong
A Date with China media tour visits the Xinhe Straw Weaving Pavilion in Pingdu, East China's Shandong province on June 5, 2024. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]
Members of the 2024 A Date with China international media tour embarked on a visit to the Xinhe Straw Weaving Pavilion in Pingdu, East China's Shandong province, getting a glimpse of the rich cultural beauty and allure of the local handicrafts.
During their time at the pavilion, the tour participants learned about the history of Xinhe's straw-weaving technology, which boasts a legacy spanning over 400 years. They also had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the art of crafting straw weaving, an intangible cultural heritage in Shandong.
Gloria Agapiti Michael Meiseyeki, a journalist from Tanzania, drew parallels between the techniques used in Xinhe and those in her home country, noting that while similar methods are employed, the materials differ, with bark being a common alternative.
"I used to make such bags when I was a kid. They were easy to wash," Gloria shared while recalling creating bags akin to those on display at the exhibition hall.
A local handicraftsman works on a bag at the Xinhe Straw Weaving Pavilion in Pingdu, East China's Shandong province on June 5, 2024. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]
Exhibits are on display at the Xinhe Straw Weaving Pavilion in Pingdu, East China's Shandong province on June 5, 2024. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]
A Date with China media tour visits the Xinhe Straw Weaving Pavilion in Pingdu, East China's Shandong province on June 5, 2024. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]
A Date with China media tour visits the Xinhe Straw Weaving Pavilion in Pingdu, East China's Shandong province on June 5, 2024. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]
A Date with China media tour visits the Xinhe Straw Weaving Pavilion in Pingdu, East China's Shandong province on June 5, 2024. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]
