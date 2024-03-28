Home>>
Strawberry and blossom festival offers sweet taste of spring
(People's Daily App) 16:17, March 28, 2024
A strawberry and blossom festival opened on Saturday at Lijiang Ecological Park in the Jiading Industrial Zone of Shanghai, coinciding with the pleasant spring weather. In addition to strawberry picking, cultural and sports activities were provided to attendees from home and abroad. The festival will run through May 12.
(Video source: City News Service)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
