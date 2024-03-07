Strawberries sweeten life for villagers in E China's Anhui

People's Daily Online) 13:18, March 07, 2024

A woman displays freshly harvested strawberries in Langjiaxi village, Huayang township, Jixi county, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Jixi County Committee)

Tan Zonghai is a skilled strawberry grower in Langjiaxi village, Huayang township, Jixi county, east China's Anhui Province.

Recently, Tan and his wife have been busy harvesting strawberries from their greenhouses in the village. Their high-quality strawberries, known for being large, juicy, and sweet, can fetch over 80 yuan ($11) per kilogram.

Their strawberry farm spans approximately 5 mu (0.33 hectares) and includes 10 greenhouses.

Photo shows freshly harvested strawberries in Langjiaxi village, Huayang township, Jixi county, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Jixi County Committee)

"I plan to grow other fruits or vegetables in the greenhouses once the strawberry season is over to increase my income," Tan explained.

He also intends to expand the size of the farm, adopt advanced agricultural techniques, and promote agritourism. "By learning more about farming and improving the planting industry, I aim to help my fellow villagers achieve common prosperity together," Tan added.

In recent years, the township has guided villagers in rural revitalization efforts, assisted skilled farmers in developing the planting industry according to local conditions, and organized technical training sessions for major growers. Additionally, it has provided technical support to help increase farmers' incomes and boost the local economy, said Tang Fei, deputy head of Huayang township.

