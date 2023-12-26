Children pick strawberries at hanging strawberry farm in E China's Zhejiang

A little girl picks strawberries at a hanging strawberry farm in Beiyang township, Taizhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

A hanging strawberry farm in Beiyang township, Taizhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province, recently attracted many children.

Strawberries at the farm grow in planters hanging from the air, thanks to the adoption of an adjustable drip irrigation system. Compared to conventional strawberry farms, this creative farm has greatly improved land use efficiency and strawberry yield through its integrated water and fertilizer precision irrigation facility.

