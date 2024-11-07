Exhibition featuring Inca, Chinese ancient Shu civilizations opens in Peru

CUSCO, Peru, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of "Light of the Sun: A Dialogue Between Ancient Shu and Inca Civilizations" is being held at the Inca Museum (Museo Inka) in Cusco, Peru, to showcase selected artifacts from the ancient Shu civilization, along with seven sets of Inca cultural relics.

More than 180 attendees, including representatives from cultural and governmental institutions from China and Peru, on Tuesday attended opening ceremony of exhibition themed around dialogue and mutual learning, which will run until Nov. 20.

The event also features digital presentations and cultural performances, providing visitors with an interactive experience that bridges these two ancient civilizations across time and space.

Organizers said the exhibition aims to create another vivid dialogue between the ancient Shu and Inca civilizations.

Mohenir Julinho Zapata, director of the museum, expressed the hope that the exhibition will serve as a window into China's cultural heritage for the people of Cusco, and deepen exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries.

Chinese and Peruvian scholars gathered in Cusco for an international academic forum on Wednesday, exchanging insights on archaeological discoveries, exploring the values and characteristics of the two ancient civilizations, and sharing the latest achievements in archaeology and heritage preservation.

Guided by China's State Council Information Office, the Chinese Embassy in Peru, the Ministry of Culture of Peru, and the Regional Government of Cusco, the exhibition is organized by Sichuan Provincial Government Information Office, Sichuan Provincial Bureau of Cultural Relics, and the National University of San Antonio Abad of Cusco.

