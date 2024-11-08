Sinologists from China, Balkan nations gather to explore cultural connections, boost mutual understanding

Xinhua) 13:08, November 08, 2024

SOFIA, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Delegates from China, Bulgaria, Albania, Croatia, Greece, Romania, and Serbia gathered Thursday here for the Second Sino-Balkanica conference, talking through a variety of topics aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of China and its ties with the Balkan nations.

The participants will present some 40 reports at the three-day event, organized by the World Sinology Center of Beijing Language and Culture University, Bulgarian Association of Sinologists, Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski", and the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria.

Key discussions at the conference, themed "Sino-Balkan Cultural Dialogue: Challenges and Perspectives in a Global Context," include historical and contemporary interactions between China and the Balkans, strategies for promoting the development of Balkan sinology in secondary and higher education, and problems and perspectives of Balkan sinology.

At the opening ceremony, Wang Min, political counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, said that by in-depth study of Chinese language, culture, history and philosophy, sinologists can help the world better understand China's development path and pattern, promote exchange and communication across cultures, and provide fresh perspectives and solutions to global challenges.

According to Wang, the conference provided a platform for experts to communicate, engage in discussions, share their research results and experience, and explore new directions and approaches in Chinese studies, contributing their wisdom and strength for the development of sinology.

Highlighting that development of modern society needed a deep understanding of Chinese culture, history and traditions, Prof. Xu Baofeng, director of the World Sinology Center, said that participants at the conference were not only sinologists and researchers, but also ambassadors of great civilizations.

Xu also underscored the value of firsthand experiences in understanding China, saying that the sinologists participating in the conference would have the opportunity to visit China in person. China certainly cannot be fully comprehended through theory alone, it had to be felt, seen and experienced personally, Xu added.

Associate Prof. Iskra Mandova, chair of the Bulgarian Association of Sinologists, also said that dialogue and mutual understanding between China and the Balkans have never been more significant.

"Our conference represents a unique opportunity to explore the profound connections that bind our cultures, economies, and societies. The world is interconnected, and it is through initiatives like this that we can foster mutual respect and shared knowledge," Mandova noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)