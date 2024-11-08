Exhibition on classical studies achievements opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:54, November 08, 2024

A staff member shows an interactive screen with classic books during an exhibition on classical studies achievements in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 7, 2024. The exhibition opened here on Thursday, as one of the auxiliary activities of the World Conference of Classics scheduled from Nov. 6 to 8 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li He)

A visitor reads books during an exhibition on classical studies achievements in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 7, 2024. The exhibition opened here on Thursday, as one of the auxiliary activities of the World Conference of Classics scheduled from Nov. 6 to 8 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li He)

A foreign visitor (2nd R) experiences woodblock printing during an exhibition on classical studies achievements in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 7, 2024. The exhibition opened here on Thursday, as one of the auxiliary activities of the World Conference of Classics scheduled from Nov. 6 to 8 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li He)

