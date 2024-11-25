Chinese culture night held in Bangladesh to enhance friendship

People take part in cultural activities during the "Chinese Culture Night" event in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua)

DHAKA, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The "Chinese Culture Night" event organized by the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh was held here Friday to showcase traditional Chinese culture and enhance the friendship between the two countries.

"Cultural exchange is a vital bridge connecting the hearts of the two peoples, with China-Bangladesh friendship deeply rooted in the community and benefiting both nations," Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said, adding that China will use the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, designated as the "Year of People-to-people Exchange," as an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in culture, education, healthcare, sports, and youth exchanges, jointly building a brighter future.

For his part, Foreign Advisor to the Bangladeshi Interim Government Md. Touhid Hossain praised China as a trustworthy and sincere partner for Bangladesh. He emphasized that cultural exchange is a cornerstone and driving force of the Bangladesh-China relationship and called for deeper cooperation in all fields during this critical period of Bangladesh's transformation, aiming to elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen (L, back row) and Foreign Advisor to the Bangladeshi Interim Government Md. Touhid Hossain (R, back row) attend the award ceremony of the "Hello, China!" Bangladesh Children Art Competition during the "Chinese Culture Night" event in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua)

During the event, Yao and Touhid attended the award ceremonies for the Outstanding Promotion Partner Award and the "Hello, China!" Bangladesh Children Art Competition to encourage people of the two countries to understand each other.

Nearly 300 guests attended Friday's event, which featured a series of displays and art performances. Teachers and students from Confucius Institutes and Confucius Classrooms captivated the audience with guzheng, tai chi, lion dance and Hanfu, among others.

Chinese airlines, including Air China, China Southern Airlines, and China Eastern Airlines, showcased direct flight routes and tourism resources, drawing great interest from attendees.

The event coincided with the Chinese solar term "Minor Snow." Traditional seasonal delicacies such as ciba (glutinous rice cakes) were specially prepared, inviting guests to savor the unique flavors of Chinese cuisine.

