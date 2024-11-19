Exhibition of China's Tang Dynasty held in France

Xinhua) 21:53, November 19, 2024

People visit an exhibition titled "Tang China -- A Cosmopolitan Dynasty (7th-10th Century)" at the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts in Paris, France, Nov. 18, 2024. The exhibition was inaugurated Monday at France's Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts.

The exhibition, directed by China's National Cultural Heritage Administration and the French Ministry of Culture, showcases over 200 pieces or sets of exquisite artifacts from 32 cultural and museum institutions in 10 provincial-level regions and cities in China. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

