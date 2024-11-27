Photography exhibition themed on China's world heritage held in Hangzhou
A woman visits a photography exhibition themed on China's world heritage in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 25, 2024. The exhibition held here on Monday presents China's 59 sites that have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
This photo taken on Nov. 25, 2024 shows the exhibits displayed on a photography exhibition themed on China's world heritage in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The exhibition held here on Monday presents China's 59 sites that have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A visitor takes photos at a photography exhibition themed on China's world heritage in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 25, 2024. The exhibition held here on Monday presents China's 59 sites that have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
