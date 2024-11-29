Feature: "The Story of China" captivates Bulgaria with culture, opera, and poetry

Bulgarian audience react during a traditional Chinese culture event in Sofia, Bulgaria, Nov. 24, 2024. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

SOFIA, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- It is hard to imagine that someone living on the other side of the world could be interested in your culture, inspired by just a handful of encounters. However, a series of activities in Bulgaria, titled "The Story of China -- How and Why," is proving this possible.

Held from Nov. 7 to Nov. 29, the program aims to enhance Bulgarians' understanding of traditional Chinese culture and strengthen ties between the two nations. Eleven prominent Chinese experts have traveled to Bulgarian cities like Sofia, Veliko Tarnovo, and Plovdiv to share insights into Chinese civilization through philosophy, history, literature, and art.

Seminars, open to the public, explore the evolution of Chinese culture and compare Eastern and Western traditions. Topics include Chinese philosophy, traditional medicine, ancient architecture, and classical poetry, all of which have drawn significant interest from local audiences.

One highlight was a lecture titled "What is the Quintessence of Chinese Culture -- On the Charm of Peking Opera," led by Zhang Peng and Chen Pingyi. Attendees even tried playing the Jinghu, a traditional Peking Opera instrument. Zhang, a seasoned performer and researcher, said he was thrilled by Bulgarians' enthusiasm. "Things here exceeded my expectations," he said.

Audience member Miglena Tzenova, who tried the Jinghu, called the experience "beyond description." Despite her background as a pianist, it was her first time playing a string instrument. "I really like Chinese music, culture, and especially traditional opera," she said.

Chen, a renowned Jinghu teacher, highlighted an audience question about whether children in China still study Peking Opera. He explained that specialized schools in Beijing and Shanghai begin training students as young as 11.

Gong Baorong, another expert, was surprised by the audience's knowledge of Chinese opera. "I didn't realize so many Bulgarians are interested in Chinese culture," he said.

University students Kalina Gerginova and Mihaela Parvanova, both with study experience in China, said the events deepened their understanding. Parvanova, who once found Chinese opera incomprehensible, said meeting performers in person made it more accessible. "It's one thing to see it on stage, but another to engage directly with practitioners," she explained.

Beyond Peking Opera, other events included a meeting with Chinese poet Yu Jian, where attendees discussed his work and explored new perspectives on his poetry. In Targovishte, lectures on Chinese philosophy and medicine were also well-received, with audiences particularly fascinated by health care methods.

Sponsored by China's Ministry of Commerce and organized by Shandong Foreign Trade Vocational College, the program has successfully bridged cultures, sparking deeper interest and understanding among Bulgarians.

