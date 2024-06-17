In pics: Explore ecological beauty of forests in the Great Khingan Mountains

Photo shows the scenery of the Heilongjiang River in the area administered by Tuqiang Forestry Bureau, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Zhexin)

From a bird's-eye view, the forests in the Great Khingan Mountains are like a vast green canvas, gracefully unfurling across the expansive land in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

As one of China's largest state-owned forest bases, the Great Khingan Mountains are an important source and conservation area for rivers such as the Heilongjiang River and Nenjiang River, as well as those for major river tributaries, playing a role in enhancing grain production in the Songnen Plain.

Greater Khingan Forest Industry Group, a major forestry company in the area, manages a total area of 7.98 million hectares, including a forest area spanning 6.28 million hectares.

Over the years, the company has actively promoted the transition of ecological restoration from general protection to quality and efficiency enhancement, and from mere quantitative growth to increasing forest carbon reserves, proactively exploring a three-dimensional management model.

Photo shows a scenic area administered by Tuqiang Forestry Bureau, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Zhexin)

Photo shows a bird's-eye view of a forest area administered by Amu'er Forestry Bureau, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Zhexin)

Photo shows an observatory in a forest area administered by Amu'er Forestry Bureau, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Zhexin)

Photo shows thriving pine seedlings at a pine seedling nursery base administered by Mohe Forestry Bureau, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Zhexin)

Photo shows a pine seedling nursery base administered by Mohe Forestry Bureau, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Zhexin)

