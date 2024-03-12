Home>>
A look at China's green development
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 17:01, March 12, 2024
China celebrates its 46th National Tree Planting Day on Tuesday. Here are some figures showing China's progress in green development.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cherry blossoms bloom in Southwest China
- Tidal tree printed on the earth
- China plants nearly 4 million hectares of forest in 2023
- In pics: Meiling national forest park in Nanchang, E China
- Chinese vice premier urges advancing reform of collective forest tenure
- Short-legged baby elephant stumbles across tree trunk
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.