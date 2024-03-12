Languages

Archive

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Home>>

A look at China's green development

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 17:01, March 12, 2024

China celebrates its 46th National Tree Planting Day on Tuesday. Here are some figures showing China's progress in green development.

 

 

 

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories