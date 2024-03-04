Home>>
Short-legged baby elephant stumbles across tree trunk
(People's Daily App) 16:37, March 04, 2024
Recently, in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, located in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, a baby elephant with short legs encountered a challenge while crossing a tree trunk in the middle of the road. It made several attempts before finally succeeding and even expressed its frustration by throwing a tantrum at the trunk after successfully crossing it.
(Compiled by Lyu Murong; Video edited by Zhang Ruoshui)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
