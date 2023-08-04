Home>>
Wild Asian elephants cool themselves off in water
(People's Daily Online) 15:28, August 04, 2023
Wild Asian elephants are seen bathing in a river to stay cool in summer in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi autonomous county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/He Yougang)
A herd of wild Asian elephants was recently seen taking a bath and playing in a river in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi autonomous county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The Asian elephant is the largest living land animal in Asia. Big as they are, they are susceptible to mosquito bites. To avoid mosquito bites and the scorching summer heat, they choose to swim in rivers or play in ponds in summer.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- From conflict to harmony, villagers in SW China seeking coexistence with elephants
- Precious scene of baby elephant suckling milk from mother captured on film in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: wild Asian elephants in Jiangcheng County, SW China
- Human-elephant coexistence in SW China's Yunnan
- Wild Asian elephants go on road trip
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.