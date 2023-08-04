Wild Asian elephants cool themselves off in water

People's Daily Online) 15:28, August 04, 2023

Wild Asian elephants are seen bathing in a river to stay cool in summer in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi autonomous county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/He Yougang)

A herd of wild Asian elephants was recently seen taking a bath and playing in a river in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi autonomous county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The Asian elephant is the largest living land animal in Asia. Big as they are, they are susceptible to mosquito bites. To avoid mosquito bites and the scorching summer heat, they choose to swim in rivers or play in ponds in summer.

