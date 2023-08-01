Precious scene of baby elephant suckling milk from mother captured on film in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:50, August 01, 2023

A wild Asian elephant monitor recently captured on film a loving scene of an elephant calf drinking from its mother's breast in a cornfield in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi autonomous county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The footage shows three adult elephants foraging in a cornfield with several elephant calves. One of the calves was half-crouched under its mother suckling milk, while another adult elephant was standing near the mother and the calf to protect the baby.

The baby elephant was born on June 28 and is now in good health, according to a credible source.

Since the first batch of wild Asian elephants migrated from Jinghong city, Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture, Yunnan Province, to Jiangcheng Hani and Yi autonomous county in 2011, more elephant groups have been migrating to the county.

So far, there are 50 Asian elephants living in the county, with their sphere of activity reaching 1,027.77 square kilometers.

A herd of wild Asian elephants forages in a cornfield in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi autonomous county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Diao Faxing)

Three adult Asian elephants and several elephant calves forage in a cornfield in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi autonomous county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Diao Faxing)

Photo shows a baby elephant with its mother. (Photo/Diao Faxing)

