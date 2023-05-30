Wild Asian elephants cool themselves off in water in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:45, May 30, 2023

Two wild Asian elephants were seen playing near Manlongdai village in Mengla county, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province on May 24. After wandering on the riverbank for a while, the elephants dived into the water to cool themselves off. One elephant placed its front legs on the other's head and pressed the latter down into the water.

What a fun and happy moment!

