Home>>
Wild Asian elephants cool themselves off in water in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 13:45, May 30, 2023
Two wild Asian elephants were seen playing near Manlongdai village in Mengla county, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province on May 24. After wandering on the riverbank for a while, the elephants dived into the water to cool themselves off. One elephant placed its front legs on the other's head and pressed the latter down into the water.
What a fun and happy moment!
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Two years after epic trek, China's "wandering elephants" embrace new life home
- Trapped wild elephant rescued from muddy pond in SW China's Yunnan
- SW China's Yunnan makes fresh progress in protecting Asian elephants
- Wild elephants seen in Assam, India
- Five African elephant calves born at conservation base in S China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.